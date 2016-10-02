HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
Oct 2 Russian Karen Khachanov produced a stirring fightback to clinch his first ATP title with a 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 win over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the final of the inaugural Chengdu Open on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, ranked 101st in the world, is expected to soar nearly 50 places in the ATP standings after humbling fifth seed Ramos-Vinolas.
Playing in his third ATP final, Ramos-Vinolas converted his only break point in the opening set and looked poised to surge through the set but Khachanov forced a tiebreak before surrendering it 7-4.
However, Khachanov levelled the match against the Spaniard when he bagged a tightly-contested second set 7-3 in the tiebreak.
Khachanov, who had beaten three seeded players en route to his first ATP final, relied on his strong service game, including 14 aces in the match, to complete a memorable win.
"I can't believe I won my first title," said Khachanov.
"At this level, all the players are really tough.
"I was playing against a guy much higher-ranked than me, so I just had to focus on every goal and keep going. You cannot lose focus and be relaxed.
"I was just pushing myself to the limit and I got the second set and then the third."
The Moscow native is the ninth first-time winner on the ATP tour in 2016. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)
