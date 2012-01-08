Jan 8 Big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic edged out Serbian Janko Tipsarevic 6-7 7-6 7-6 in a nerve-jangling Chennai Open final on Sunday to win his second ATP title.

Raonic, ranked number 31, needed three hours and 14 minutes to beat top seed Tipsarevic in the first meeting between the two players.

The 1.96 metre tall Raonic, who was named ATP's newcomer of 2011, lost his first set in the tournament after surrendering the first set tiebreak 7-4.

But the fourth seed rallied back to win the next two sets to pocket $71,900.

The 21-year old Raonic, who won all his service games during the tournament, served 35 aces in the final and put world number nine Tipsarevic under pressure with some heavy forehand winners.

The Serbian tipped his opponent of breaking into the top 10 rankings soon.

"I would like to congratulate Milos for a great tournament and a great week. He is playing great and in my opinion it's just a matter of time before he breaks into the top 10," Tipsarevic said in a courtside interview. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)