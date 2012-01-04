UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Jan 4 Chennai Open men's singles second round results on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding). Go Soeda (Japan) beat 5-Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-6(6) 6-3 3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 3-6 6-3 7-5 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Benoit Paire (France) 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 6-1 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
