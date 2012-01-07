Jan 7 Results from the Chennai Open men's singles semi-finals in India on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 1-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 6-1 6-4 4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 2-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-4 6-4

