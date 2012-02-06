Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
Feb 5 Result from the Vina del Mar International Men's Singles Finalon Sunday 1-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat 7-Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 6-3 6-7(1) 6-1
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.