Tennis-St. Petersburg Trophy women's singles semifinal results
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the St. Petersburg Trophy Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Feb 4 Vina del Mar International men's singles semi-final results on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding; * indicates new result) * 1-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-1 6-4
7-Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat 2-Juan Ignacio Chela (Argentina) 6-3 4-6 6-0
Feb 4 Australia and France moved into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday when their doubles teams got the victories that gave them unassailable 3-0 leads over the Czech Republic and Japan respectively.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Taiwan Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-2 Peng Shuai (China) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2