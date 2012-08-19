By Simon Evans
| MASON, Ohio
MASON, Ohio Aug 19 World number one Roger
Federer heads to the U.S. Open with a sixth tournament win of
the year to his name, no evident fitness problems and little
sign that his Olympic defeat by Andy Murray has had any adverse
effect on his confidence.
The Wimbledon champion came to Cincinnati aiming to
fine-tuning his game ahead of Flushing Meadows and showed with
his classy performances that there is not much to adjust as he
looks for a record-extending 18th grand slam.
The Swiss did not concede a break of serve in winning the
tournament and securing his record fifth title at Cincinnati
against the world number two Novak Djokovic 6-0 7-6 on Sunday.
"There is no doubt about it beating Novak in a final makes
it extra special but then also (it was about) the reaction after
losing in the Wimbledon (Olympic) final - to play a great finals
after playing a not very good one at the Olympics where I went
on to lose nine games in a row," he said.
"I came here and never dropped my serve. That's the kind of
reaction I want to see from myself. I didn't have a letdown."
Among his rivals world number three Rafa Nadal misses the
U.S. Open due to a persistent knee injury and Murray pulled out
of last week's Toronto Masters event with his own knee problem
and then was knocked out in the third round in Cincinnati.
Djokovic won in Toronto and reached his second final in a
fortnight but his 6-0 hammering in the first set on Sunday will
have left something of a scar.
Federer though looks in perfect condition. He seems fresh
and sharp, has all areas of his game in order and is full of
confidence.
"Even though I reached almost all goals already this year by
securing a medal (at the Olympics), winning Wimbledon, and
getting back to world number one, it's important for me to push
forward and give myself the best possible preparation for New
York," Federer added.
"Then if I can win tournaments, that's even better. I really
didn't expect it. Same for Novak, I don't think. We both didn't
expect to play so well right after the Olympics, even though we
are world one and two.
"I thought it was a great effort by him and also for me.
Obviously, this is a fantastic week."
Half of Federer's six titles this year have come in the
Masters 1000 series with triumphs at Indian Wells and Madrid
before Cincinnati.
Federer's record in terms of match wins this year is also
impressive - 56 victories and just seven defeats.
No wonder then that he has no special plans for this week's
build-up to Flushing Meadows.
"I rarely do crazy things before slams," he said.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)