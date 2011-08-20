MASON, Ohio Aug 19 Mardy Fish reached his fourth successive ATP tour semi-final with a victory over world number two Rafa Nadal that was a clear statement from the American that he believes he belongs among the sport's elite.

Fish will face Britain's Andy Murray in the semi-finals on Saturday as he looks to add to his victory in Atlanta last month.

The American broke into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time in May but the hard court specialist believed he needed a big win - such as the 6-3 6-4 triumph over Nadal to send a message that he is not a flash in the pan.

"I wanted to cement my position in the top 10 I would like to stay in the top 10 for a long time. I'll ride it as long as I can," said Fish after he was cheered off centre court.

"I didn't have that one big win since I've been there. My last big win was probably, you know, maybe (Andy) Murray here last year. That was my last I think top five win. So it has been a while to beat really a top player," he said.

The 29-year-old Fish is a late developer who under-achieved for a number of years, before he decided to lose weight and take a fresh, more serious, approach to fitness and his profession.

He got the results he hoped for but despite reaching the top 10 relatively late in his career, he is not about to beat himself up about his past attitude.

"I certainly don't lose sleep over it, but, yeah, I regret not being able to mature quicker than a lot of other people. But I didn't," he said.

Fish lost to Novak Djokovic in the Montreal final last week but clearly came into the Cincinnati event full of confidence on a fast court that he enjoys.

That confidence even extended to believing that he should, not could, beat Nadal, who he lost to in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

"When I played him at Wimbledon. I served the opening game and I lost serve in 45 seconds and wasn't unbelievably surprised. You know, I was like, 'Oh, not a good start' kind of thing.

"I was down 15-40 here and I felt like I left maybe one or two points out there in those four points. I felt like I wanted a better start than Wimbledon.

"It's just that small belief that I really felt like I could win. Not that I wanted to win, I really felt like I could and maybe should win in that scenario."

This week Fish beat Russia's Nikolay Davydenko and Frenchman Richard Gasquet before meeting Nadal in the last eight.

The American, born in Minnesota but raised in Florida, has a 4-3 record against Murray having won the last three meetings between the pair.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more TENNIS stories

for more sports stories