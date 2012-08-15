By Simon Evans
| MASON, Ohio
MASON, Ohio Aug 15 Novak Djokovic and Andy
Murray moved into the third round of the Cincinnati Open with
relatively comfortable straight set victories on Wednesday.
World number two Djokovic beat Italian Andreas Seppi 7-6 6-2
while Olympic gold medalist Murray came past American Sam
Querrey 6-2 6-4.
Serb Djokovic, who won the ATP Masters tournament at Toronto
last week, knew he was in for a tough test from Seppi after
needing to come back from two sets down to win in five when they
met in the French Open.
It was a tight affair in the first set, won on a tie-break
by Djokovic, and then the five-times grand slam singles champion
comfortably secured the second.
"I wasn't satisfied with my performance, I will have to play
much better than this in order to go far," said the 25-year-old
Djokovic.
"There were a lot of unforced errors from both of us. It
wasn't a really pretty match."
Murray pulled out of Toronto last week due to concerns over
his knee but he looked in good shape as he dominated Querrey.
The Scotsman's serve was too much for his opponent and his
defence was strong enough to break serve on three straight
service games in the first set to get in control.
There was better news for another American, Mardy Fish, who
beat Argentine Carlos Berlocq 6-3 6-1.
But James Blake made an early exit after 22-year-old
Japanese Kei Nishikori recovered from a poor first set to beat
the American 2-6 6-4 6-4.
German Tommy Haas and Australian Lleyton Hewitt have both
hinted at mini-revivals in form but their bids here ended in the
second round.
Haas battled hard in the first against sixth-seeded
Argentine Juan del Potro but ended up losing 7-5 6-2 and Hewitt
was badly out of sorts as he was crushed 6-2 6-0 by Serb Viktor
Troicki.
Swiss world number one Roger Federer is in action later on
Wednesday against Russian-American Alex Bogomolov Jr.
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)