(Updates after Federer win)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio Aug 15 Top three seeds Roger
Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray moved into the third
round of the Cincinnati Open with relatively comfortable
straight set victories on Wednesday.
World number two Djokovic beat Italian Andreas Seppi 7-6 6-2
while Olympic gold medallist Murray strolled past American Sam
Querrey 6-2 6-4. Federer crushed Russian-American journeyman
Alex Bogomolov Jr 6-3 6-2.
Serb Djokovic, who won the ATP Masters tournament at Toronto
last week, knew he was in for a tough test from Seppi after
needing to come back from two sets down to win in five when they
met in the French Open.
It was a tight affair in the first set, won on a tie-break
by Djokovic, and then the five-times grand slam singles champion
comfortably secured the second.
"I wasn't satisfied with my performance, I will have to play
much better than this in order to go far," said the 25-year-old
Djokovic.
"There were a lot of unforced errors from both of us. It
wasn't a really pretty match."
Murray pulled out of Toronto last week due to concerns over
his knee but he looked in good shape as he dominated Querrey.
Murray's serve was too much for his opponent and his defence
was strong enough to break serve on three straight service games
in the first set to gain control.
Murray said Querrey's recent run of good form had made him
raise his game.
"He's had some good wins, so I was expecting a tough match.
I think that helped me," said the Scotsman.
"I was very sharp right at the beginning of the match. I
needed to be, and it was a good start to the tournament," he
said.
The main positive for Murray was that he had no discomfort
with his knee.
"It felt fine. I moved well today. It was still giving me a
little bit of trouble in practice for a couple of days before
the tournament, but it felt much, much better on the court
today. I moved well, so I'm hoping it won't be a problem," he
said.
Federer dealt with Bogomolov Jr in an hour of one-sided
tennis.
"It was very fast out there and so there wasn't much chance
for rallies and that can be frustrating when you are on the
losing side but he put up a good fight," Federer said
charitably.
American James Blake made an early exit after 22-year-old
Japanese Kei Nishikori recovered from a poor first set to win
2-6 6-4 6-4.
Mardy Fish is the sole American man left in the competition.
He beat Argentine Carlos Berlocq 6-3 6-1.
German Tommy Haas and Australian Lleyton Hewitt have both
hinted at mini-revivals in form but their bids here ended in the
second round.
Haas battled hard in the first against sixth-seeded
Argentine Juan Martin del Potro but ended up losing 7-5 6-2 and
Hewitt was badly out of sorts as he was crushed 6-2 6-0 by Serb
Viktor Troicki.
(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes / Ian Ransom)