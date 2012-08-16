MASON, Ohio Aug 16 Olympic champion Andy Murray was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open in the third round on Thursday losing 6-4 6-4 to France's Jeremy Chardy.

Murray, the defending tournament champion, never looked himself as he was broken in the seventh game of the first set by Chardy, who is in the draw as a lucky loser.

Neither player could hold serve in the opening five games of the second set but Chardy held firm to go up 4-2 and never looked back.

Earlier, American Mardy Fish defeated Czech Radek Stepanek 6-3 6-3 and Argentine Juan Martin del Potro fought past Serb Viktor Troicki 7-6 2-6 6-1. (Editing by Frank Pingue)