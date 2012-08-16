* Chardy sets up showdown with Argentine del Potro
* Federer to play American Fish in quarter-finals
(Adds quotes, Federer result)
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 16 Olympic champion Andy Murray
suffered a second pre-U.S. Open setback in as many weeks when he
was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open in the third round on
Thursday losing 6-4 6-4 to France's Jeremy Chardy.
World number one Roger Federer, in contrast, needed just 62
minutes to get by 19-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic 6-2 6-4
and book his spot in the quarter-finals.
Murray, the defending tournament champion who pulled out of
last week's Toronto Masters with a knee injury after his opening
match, never looked himself as he was broken in the seventh game
of the first set by Chardy, who is in the draw as a lucky loser.
Neither player could hold serve in the opening five games of
the second set but Chardy held firm to go up 4-2 and never
looked back in the 98-minute match.
Chardy, ranked 38th, has been in good form of late beating
American Andy Roddick in the first round in Cincinnati after
defeating compatriot and world number six Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in
Toronto last week.
The 25-year-old took full advantage of Murray's
less-than-potent serve and unforced errors for his first win
against the Scotsman in five attempts.
"I didn't serve particularly well. I got broken three times
in the second set, which isn't good enough. I broke him a couple
of times in the second," said Murray.
"I had a lot of close games on his serve in the first and
second set and didn't convert enough chances, and, yeah, I
didn't serve well enough."
Murray will head to the Aug. 27-Sept. 9 U.S. Open with just
three hardcourt games under his belt since his Olympic triumph
on the grass courts at the All England Club but he says he is
not worried about lack of preparation before Flushing Meadows.
"I won't play any more matches. Going into the big
tournaments, sometimes I've won tournaments in the buildup and
it hasn't helped me and then this year Wimbledon I lost in the
first round at Queen's and made the final there for the first
time," said Murray.
"So it doesn't normally have that much bearing. But, you
know, obviously I would have liked to have done a bit better
this week."
Chardy will now next face Argentine Juan Martin del Potro
who fought past Serb Viktor Troicki 7-6 2-6 6-1.
Federer will face American Mardy Fish who defeated Czech
Radek Stepanek 6-3 6-3 in a repeat of the 2010 final here.
"It's his kind of surface, he's at home in America and so I
am going to have my hands full," Federer said of Fish.
