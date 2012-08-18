MASON, Ohio Aug 18 World number two Novak Djokovic proved too powerful for Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday, beating the Argentine 6-3 6-2 to reach the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Djokovic next plays the winner of Saturday's all-Swiss clash between top seed Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka.

The Serb gained revenge for his defeat by Del Potro in the bronze-medal match at the London Olympics as he powered into his 22nd Masters 1000 final.

A tight first set turned in Djokovic's favour when sixth seed Del Potro double-faulted on break point to let his opponent go 4-2 ahead.

It was relatively straightforward in the second set after Djokovic took advantage of some loose returns to break and go 2-1 up. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)