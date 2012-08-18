Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
MASON, Ohio Aug 18 World number two Novak Djokovic proved too powerful for Juan Martin del Potro on Saturday, beating the Argentine 6-3 6-2 to reach the final of the Cincinnati Masters.
Djokovic next plays the winner of Saturday's all-Swiss clash between top seed Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka.
The Serb gained revenge for his defeat by Del Potro in the bronze-medal match at the London Olympics as he powered into his 22nd Masters 1000 final.
A tight first set turned in Djokovic's favour when sixth seed Del Potro double-faulted on break point to let his opponent go 4-2 ahead.
It was relatively straightforward in the second set after Djokovic took advantage of some loose returns to break and go 2-1 up. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.