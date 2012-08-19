* Swiss maestro reigns supreme at Cincinnati Open
* World number one beats second-ranked Djokovic 6-0 7-6
* Equals Nadal's record of 21 Masters 1000 titles
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 19 World number one Roger
Federer underlined his dominant position in the game by securing
his sixth ATP title of the year with an impressive 6-0 7-6 win
over Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
Federer's 21st Masters 1000 title equals Rafa Nadal's record
in the elite series and his win against the Serbian world number
two showed he is in optimum form heading into the U.S. Open
later this month.
The 31-year-old Swiss held his serve throughout the
tournament and did not even face a break point against the world
number two.
Federer barely broke sweat in a first set which took just 20
minutes but it was a tighter affair in the second which the
elegant Federer eventually won 9-7 in the tiebreak.
The tone was set by the first game of the match when
Djokovic, who won at Toronto last week, double faulted to give
Federer two break points which he gratefully accepted.
That was the first of four double-faults from the Serb in
the first set and Federer took full advantage of them all to
record his first 6-0 set against Djokovic in 28 meetings between
the top two ranked players in the world.
"I was hoping for a good start, but (I didn't expect) that.
I'll take it," said Federer.
"I tried to stretch the lead. Obviously, Novak had a hard
time finding his range on the serve from the baseline but the
combination just made it all work out for me today in that first
set," he added.
It was not all down to the Serb's mistakes however, Federer
producing some glorious groundstrokes along with a thundering
serve as he kept Djokovic firmly on the back foot.
"He started off really well and I made a lot of double
faults and errors," said Djokovic, who has now lost in all four
of his Cincinnati finals.
"I had my chances in the second set and I missed them and he
deserved the win," added the Serb.
NO BREAKS
There were no service breaks in the second set as Djokovic
finally found his touch but Federer's outstanding backhand
defence made for some entertaining rallies.
The Swiss missed out on match point in the tiebreak but made
no mistake at the second attempt, a superb forehand winner
putting an end to the contest.
"I thought as the match went on it was going to get more
difficult and it was important for me to get out of that second
set, even though I wouldn't have been worried about the third,"
said Federer.
"But it would have given Novak that much more time to get
into the match and maybe try out a few more things and get
comfortable.
"He did a good job to come back in the breaker, and he did
definitely start to play some of those amazing shots we know he
can do towards the end of the second set," he said.
It is the fifth time Federer has won the Cincinnati event, a
tournament record, and the third time in four years.
"It's obviously incredible because I remember the first few
here I struggled. Now looking back it's just unbelievable," he
said.
"Plus this was probably the best week ever here in
Cincinnati for me - never dropping my serve and all that stuff
and beating Novak in the final. This was very sweet, no doubt
about it".
