MASON, Ohio Aug 17 Spain's Rafa Nadal and Britain's Andy Murray passed their second-round tests with straight sets wins at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Both Nadal, the world number two, and Murray, ranked fourth, suffered early exits in Montreal last week but there was little hint of a hangover in their latest matches.

Murray overcame a sluggish start to record a 6-4 6-1 win over Argentine David Nalbandian, setting up a third-round match against either France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or U.S. qualifier Alex Bogomolov.

Nadal also put last week's setback aside as he beat French qualifier Julien Benneteau 6-4 7-5 in just over 90 minutes.

The Spaniard won all three break points he gained in a comfortable display and will now face compatriot Fernando Verdasco, who beat France's Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4.

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, continued his run here, following up his first round win over Andy Roddick with a 6-1 6-4 win over Spain's 25th ranked Feliciano Lopez. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)