By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 17 World number 10 Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga suffered a surprise defeat to qualifier Alex Bogomolov
while Spain's Rafa Nadal and Britain's Andy Murray passed their
second-round tests at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.
France's Tsonga, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, fell to the
28-year-old Florida-based, Moscow-born Bogomolov 6-3 6-4.
Bogomolov, yet to win on the ATP Tour and ranked 50th, made
a name for himself this year with a surprise win over Murray in
Miami and he now gets another shot at the Briton.
Both Murray and Nadal suffered early exits at the Montreal
Masters last week but there was little hint of a hangover in
their latest matches.
Murray, the fourth seed, overcame a sluggish start to
record a 6-4 6-1 win over Argentine David Nalbandian, setting
up a third-round match against Bogomolov.
World number two Nadal also put last week's setback aside
as he beat French qualifier Julien Benneteau 6-4 7-5 in just
over 90 minutes.
The Spaniard won all three break points he gained in a
comfortable display and will now face compatriot Fernando
Verdasco, who beat France's Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4.
Nadal was forced to play with bandages on two fingers on
his right hand which he said were the result of handling a hot
plate at a restaurant and suffering blisters. [ID:nN1E77G1PF]
Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, continued his run here,
following up his first round win over Andy Roddick with a 6-1
6-4 win over Spain's 25th ranked Feliciano Lopez.
