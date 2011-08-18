* Nadal plays with taped fingers after suffering
By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 17 France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
suffered a surprise defeat to qualifier Alex Bogomolov while
Spain's Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic passed
their second-round tests at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.
France's Tsonga, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, fell to the
28-year-old Florida-based, Moscow-born Bogomolov 6-3 6-4.
Bogomolov, who yet to win on the ATP Tour and ranked 50th,
made a name for himself this year with a surprise win over Andy
Murray in Miami and he now gets another shot at the Briton in
the third round.
"I learned a lot about myself during that match just because
it was a lot of pressure. It was my hometown. It was on the
stadium where I grew up in Miami," said Bogomolov.
"Now it's a little bit different. It's a third round of a
Masters Series instead of a second round but we're going to have
the same game plan going in."
Djokovic moved his season record to 54-1 with a 6-2 6-3
victory over Ryan Harrison.
The Serb now has a 30-0 record on hardcourts after
recovering from an early break from 19-year-old Harrison.
"It was a slow start, not a good start. I wasn't serving so
great today but I think everything else was quite good.
"From the baseline I wasn't making a lot of unforced errors.
I was returning a lot of balls in and played quite good really
for the opening match."
Both Murray and Nadal suffered early exits at the Montreal
Masters last week but there was little hint either would fall to
the same fate on Wednesday.
Murray, the fourth seed, overcame a sluggish start to record
a 6-4 6-1 win over Argentine David Nalbandian, setting up a
third-round match against Bogomolov.
"I was definitely better today than last week," said Murray.
"I need to try and keep that up for the next match and
hopefully play just five, ten percent better tomorrow than I was
today."
World number two Nadal also put last week's setback aside,
beating French qualifier Julien Benneteau 6-4 7-5 in just over
90 minutes.
The Spaniard won all three break points he gained in a
comfortable display and will now face compatriot Fernando
Verdasco, who beat France's Michael Llodra 6-4 6-4.
Nadal was forced to play with bandages on two fingers on his
right hand, which he said were the result of handling a hot
plate at a restaurant and suffering blisters.
Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber followed up his first round
win over Andy Roddick with a 6-1 6-4 win over Spain's Feliciano
Lopez.
