By Simon Evans
MASON, Ohio, Aug 18 World number two Rafa Nadal
scraped into the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open after
beating fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 7-6 6-7 7-6 in a
fierce battle on Thursday but his rivals all had comfortable
paths into the last eight.
Seven of the top eight seeds have reached the
quarter-finals with world number one Novak Djokovic and rivals
Roger Federer and Andy Murray having little trouble.
The all-Spanish contest though was a gruelling grind in the
mid-day heat that lasted three hours and 38 minutes and was
decided by a mistake-filled third tie-break.
It was just the fifth time in 635 matches that Nadal has
played in a three tie-break game but he has won on all five
occasions.
Nadal, who gave up three match points in the decisive
tie-break, stuck with the task to finish off a determined
Verdasco despite never finding his rhythm.
While it was as close as could be, the game lacked the
expected quality as Nadal made 41 unforced errors and Verdasco
59 while the world number two managed only 24 winners.
"Probably I had a little bit fewer mistakes than him when
the match was close. It's true he was playing more spectacular
points than my ones but I think I played with less mistake than
him at the end," said Nadal.
Nadal will face Mardy Fish in the quarter-finals after the
American beat France's Richard Gasquet 7-5 7-5 .
World number one Djokovic took his season record to 55-1
with a straightforward 6-3 6-3 win over Czech Radek Stepanek.
Djokovic showed some signs of weariness and conceded that
it was a game he needed to push himself through.
"There are days like this where you don't feel like
playing. But I hate losing, so I need to win and that is what
motivates me on the court," he said.
Britain's Andy Murray had a relatively comfortable 6-2 7-5
win over American qualifier Alex Bogomolov.
The win gave Murray revenge for his poor defeat to
Bogomolov in Miami earlier this year.
"I played better today. I was struggling a lot in Miami and
didn't play well at all. So I am glad to come through in two
sets and forget about the match I played against him in Miami,"
he said.
Murray will now play Frenchman Gilles Simon, who produced
the only real surprise of the day when he beat fifth-seed
Spaniard David Ferrer 6-4 6-7 6-4.
Switzerland's Federer, looking relaxed and composed, took
just 55 minutes to defeat American James Blake 6-4 6-1 and he
will now meet Czech Tomas Berdych who easily dealt with Spain's
Nicolas Almagro 6-2 6-2.
"He's a dangerous player," Federer said of Berdych who beat
him twice last year, including at Wimbledon.
"He hits the ball extremely hard and he can go through
matches and dominate from the baseline.
"I have to make sure I get into his service games and play
aggressively myself and see where it takes us.
"We've had some tough matches over the years, and I expect
something similar."
