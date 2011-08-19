By Simon Evans
| MASON, Ohio
MASON, Ohio Aug 19 Britain's Andy Murray eased
into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open with a comfortable
6-3 6-3 win over France's Gilles Simon on Friday.
Murray, who has won the last seven meetings with 10th seed
Simon, exchanged breaks with his opponent to start the match
but the Scot was in control the rest of the way.
Simon was the only player outside the top eight seeds to
reach the quarter-finals after a three-set win over Spain's
David Ferrer on Thursday that lasted over three hours.
Murray will now face the winner of the quarter-final
between world number two Rafa Nadal and American Mardy Fish.
World number one Novak Djokovic is in action later on
Friday against France's Gael Monfils, while number three Roger
Federer has a tricky test against Czech Tomas Berdych, who beat
him twice last year.
