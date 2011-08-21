MASON, Ohio Aug 21 Britain's Andy Murray won the Cincinnati Open on Sunday when his opponent, Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic, retired injured.

Murray was leading 6-4 3-0 when Djokovic, who had received treatment to his right shoulder at the end of the first set, called it quits.

It was just the second defeat this year for Djokovic, whose victories this season included the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships.

