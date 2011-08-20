By Simon Evans
| MASON, Ohio
MASON, Ohio Aug 19 The once dominant top two in
men's tennis, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, head into the U.S.
Open with much more than the formidable year of world number one
Novak Djokovic to concern them.
Both Federer and Nadal exited the Cincinnati Open at the
quarter-final stage on Friday after suffering defeats to Czech
Tomas Berdych and American Mardy Fish respectively.
Whilst neither of those losses can be considered massive
upsets, Fish being an accomplished performer on hard courts and
Berdych a two-time winner over Federer last year, there were
worrying aspects to both losses for the Spaniard and the Swiss.
Nadal, who was knocked out in the second round in Montreal
last week, does not like to make excuses and regularly downplays
injuries, but whether his foot troubles are purely run of the
mill blistering or a more serious problem, he does not appear to
have the sharpness and pace that has been key to his game.
To add to that, he has two nasty burns on the fingers of his
right hand from an accident in a restaurant earlier this week
when he was given a hot plate that left him in agony.
Nadal's defeat to Fish may also have been influenced by a
hectic Thursday in which he played a three and a half hour
three-setter against compatriot Fernando Verdasco and then kept
his commitment to play in the doubles competition.
Friday's loss aside, the dynamism that is central to Nadal's
success is not there at the moment and he needs to find it in
the next two weeks if he is to defend his title at Flushing
Meadows.
"Sometimes you are playing well; sometimes you are playing
worse. I am playing a little bit worse now than well, so I
accept the loss and work hard - that's the only way to come back
to my best level," said Nadal.
"My movement wasn't perfect, I made more mistakes than usual
with the forehand. I have to play more inside the court, more
aggressively," he said.
"I have a few things to improve if I want to be ready for
New York. I am going to work on that. I don't know if I will be
in perfect condition in New York, but for sure, I will try
everything."
In contrast, Federer looked fresh and relaxed this week
before coming unstuck against Berdych's big serve in a repeat of
his losses to the Czech at Wimbledon and Miami last year.
There have been signs that the old Federer, the fluent and
confident player who won with such elegant ease in his heyday,
is not beyond the reach of the 30-year-old.
But if the Swiss is to recapture his old form in time he
would surely expect to be doing better than a quarter-final in
Cincinnati after a third round exit in Canada.
"Last week wasn't very good. I thought it was okay. It was
nice to get back on the tour and getting some practice in with
top guys and playing some matches," Federer said. "Now, I
thought this week I was feeling much better.
"I thought I played really well against (Juan Martin) Del
Potro and (James) Blake. Sure, close matches. It's a quick
court, so you're not going to be coming out of this tournament
feeling like you have the greatest rhythm in the world,
especially with the guys I played against.
"But all in all I feel okay. I feel better now than I did in
Montréal where it wasn't a very good match against
(Jo-Wilfried)Tsonga. So at least I have three more matches under
my belt.
"And physically I'm feeling perfect. That's at least the
positive thing coming out of this tournament."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories