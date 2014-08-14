Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Cincinnati Open Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Thursday 5-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(4) 16-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(6) 7-5 8-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 11-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(2) 15-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 3-6 6-3 6-3 3-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 14-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 3-6 6-0 6-1 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 7-5 6-1
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
