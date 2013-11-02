Nov 2 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro was robbed of a briefcase as he signed an autograph at Gard du Nord in Paris on Saturday on his way to London for next week's ATP World Tour Finals.

"I was checking in for the (Eurostar) train and I was asked for an autograph. I turned round to sign it and in those 20 seconds I had (the case) stolen," Del Potro said in a statement.

The world number five, who lost his Paris Masters quarter-final to Roger Federer on Friday, kept his passport, money and other personal effects, including a rosary, in the briefcase.

"My rosary, blessed by Pope Francis, which I took with me everywhere, that's what mattered to me most," said Del Potro, who met the Argentine-born Pope during the Italian Open in Rome earlier in the year.

