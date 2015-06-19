(Corrects para 4 to show Del Potro was semi-finalist in 2013)

LONDON, June 19 Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro has pulled out of Wimbledon after having a third operation on his left wrist, organisers said on Friday.

The former U.S. Open champion, who has only played four matches this year, had surgery in the United States on Thursday.

"Juan Martin Del Potro has withdrawn from the Championships 2015 due to recent wrist surgery," the All England Club said in a statement.

Australian Marinko Matosevic replaces the Argentine, who was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013, in the singles draw. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)