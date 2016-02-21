Tennis-Three suspicious matches at Australian Open cleared by TIU
LONDON, April 7 Three matches at this year's Australian Open were investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit who cleared them any suspicion, the TIU said on Friday.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 7-5 Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat 4-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-3
LONDON, April 7 Three matches at this year's Australian Open were investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit who cleared them any suspicion, the TIU said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Belgium and Italy on Friday 7-Belgium lead Italy 1-0 On Friday Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-7(3) 6-1 6-1 7-6(4)