Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday
Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4
Donald Young (U.S.) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-5 7-5
Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 7-5 6-2
Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 7-5 6-1
5-Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Eric Quigley (U.S.) 6-4 6-4
Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) beat 6-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 3-6 2-1 (Querrey retired)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) beat Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 6-2 6-3
8-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-1
Andrey Rublev (Russia) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-4 1-6 6-3
7-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-3 4-1 (Kukushkin retired)
Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-3 6-3