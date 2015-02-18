Tennis-Vesnina stunned by world number 594 at Miami Open
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat 2-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) 7-5 7-5 Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 7-5 6-2 Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 7-5 6-1 5-Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Eric Quigley (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Alejandro Gonzalez (Colombia) beat 6-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 3-6 2-1 (Querrey retired) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) beat Filip Krajinovic (Serbia) 6-2 6-3 8-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-1 Andrey Rublev (Russia) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-4 1-6 6-3 7-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-3 4-1 (Kukushkin retired) Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-3 6-3 1-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat John-Patrick Smith (Australia) 6-3 6-3
March 24 Elena Vesnina, fresh off her victory at Indian Wells, crashed out of the Miami Open on Friday after a stunning 3-6 6-4 7-5 loss to world number 594 Ajla Tomljanovic.
March 23 Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday.