Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Rhyne Williams (U.S.) beat Alejandro Falla (Colombia) 6-3 4-0 (Falla retired) Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-3 1-Tommy Haas (Germany) beat Wayne Odesnik (U.S.) 6-2 6-1 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 4-6 1-0 (Lu Y H retired) Marinko Matosevic (Australia) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-2 6-4 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-3 8-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Bradley Klahn (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 2-6 6-3 6-2 4-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-3 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-2 6-1 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) 6-0 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.