Feb 22 Croatia's Ivo Karlovic became the oldest ATP winner since 1989 when he captured the Delray Beach Open final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old broke American opponent Donald Young three times for a 6-3 6-3 victory on the Florida hardcourt.

Karlovic, who turns 36 on Feb. 28, is the oldest winner since Jimmy Connors won in Tel Aviv at the age of 37, according to the ATP.

It is Karlovic's sixth career title, and it keeps the event in Croatian hands following last year's victory by Marin Cilic.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)