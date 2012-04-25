April 25 World number one Novak Djokovic has
pulled out of the Serbia Open tennis following the death of his
grandfather during the Monte Carlo Masters event last week, the
Serbian said on Wednesday.
"I've made a decision not to take part in the tournament
this year," Djokovic, the title holder at the Belgrade claycourt
event, said on his website (www.novakdjokovic.com).
"This is certainly one of the toughest decisions in my
career but it is impossible for me to play in the next few days
and to think about tennis when there are some other things in my
head."
The world number one said he had "no emotional energy left"
after being thrashed by Rafael Nadal in the Monte Carlo final on
Sunday, and would be back in action at the Madrid Masters, which
starts on May 6.
The April 30-May 6 Serbia Open is organised by Djokovic's
uncle Goran.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)