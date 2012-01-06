(Adds details, quotes from Federer, Tsonga)
By Matt Smith
Jan 6 Roger Federer pulled out of the
Qatar Open due to back pain on Friday only 10 days before the
start of the Australian Open.
The Swiss, who would be chasing a record 17th grand slam
title in Australia, was confident however that he would be fit
for the tournament in Melbourne, which starts on Jan. 16.
"I hurt my back in the second round match (on Wednesday),"
Federer, who won the last of his 16 grand slam titles in
Australia two years ago, told a news conference.
"I don't think it's the right time to risk anything right
now. For Australia, I'm optimistic. It's not good, but it isn't
crazy bad.
"Without playing and the right treatment I will get through
it in the next few days. I have a long journey to Australia, but
hopefully mid next week I should be 100 percent again," added
the world number three.
Federer started the Qatar tournament in imperious form,
dropping just nine games in his opening two matches, but he
struggled in Thursday's quarter-final against Andreas Seppi,
edging through 6-3 5-7 6-4.
He revealed his hurt back early in his second round clash
with Slovenia's Grega Zemlja.
"Then I wasn't able to serve properly anymore. I had the
same thing yesterday," said Federer, 30.
"I was really playing, you know, with the hand brake on, and
I was just trying to manage the situation, really.
"(When) you're trying to protect the back, you might tweak
something else. It's very dangerous.
"I've already played two matches in pain now, and it just
gets a bit too much for the body."
The injury is muscular, with the Swiss using massage and
stretches to treat his troubled back, as well as hot baths.
"It's helped a little bit but not enough to win this
tournament, that's for sure," said Federer, who was the second
seed in Qatar.
"You can just get through it sometimes if you have a couple
of days off here or a day where you can work a lot with
painkillers. But I don't have any days off.
"I warmed up this afternoon and was feeling okay, but
serving and running was difficult."
Federer had been due to play Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in
the semi-finals on Friday. Tsonga will now meet either top seed
Rafael Nadal or compatriot Gael Monfils in the final.
"It's really sad," Tsonga told a news conference. "It was
good for me to play against him (Federer), to see how my level
is and (how) I feel at the beginning of the season.
"I don't know if it's an advantage or a disadvantage (to now
have a rest day), because I want to play. I need some time on
the court to feel better for next week."
