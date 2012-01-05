DOHA Jan 5 Defending champion Roger
Federer won a 20th straight match on Thursday by beating Andreas
Seppi 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open to set
up a final four meeting with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Federer, who had dropped just nine games in his opening two
matches in Doha, struggled at times against the towering Italian
and he will have to improve to beat Tsonga.
"I'm looking forward to playing him," said Federer in a
court-side interview. "I hope we can live up to expectations."
The Swiss started brightly, winning Seppi's first service
game, but soon lost his own serve with a double fault as the
eighth seed came back to 2-3. The 16-times grand slam winner
broke again and saw out the first set.
Seppi, who had never previously won a set in seven matches
against Federer, was unbowed, going 0-40 up on his opponent's
opening service game of the second set.
Federer hammered down consecutive aces to save the first
two, but a tentative second serve from the world number three
then enabled 27-year-old Seppi to seize his chance and go 2-0
ahead.
The Italian had another break chance for a 4-0 lead, but
Federer escaped with a big serve that left Seppi helpless to
trim the deficit to 1-3.
Seppi held and then broke Federer for a third time with a
backhand winner to go 5-1 ahead.
Federer, 30, remains a fierce competitor and won the next
four games to level, but then seemed to relax unduly and Seppi
won eight of the next nine points to clinch the set.
Seppi, ranked 38 in the world, served first in the decider
as he and Federer held to make it 1-1, but the Swiss ratcheted
up the pressure and the Italian cracked, attempting a passing
shot as Federer neared the net that went long to concede a
decisive break.
There were flashes of Federer's genius, especially a
half-volley drop-shot scooped from his feet in mid-court, but he
continued to give the Italian chances.
At 3-4 down, Seppi had two opportunities to square the match
on Federer's serve, but the Italian missed the first, hitting an
attempted backhand winner into the net from the baseline, while
the second was lost to a searing Federer serve.
"It was tough, I started well and was able to take control
in the second set he started to hit the ball better and in the
third (set) it was close," Federer added.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)