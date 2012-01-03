DOHA Jan 4 Roger Federer staked his claim
as one of the favourites for the Australian Open title later
this month by romping into the second round of the Qatar Open,
while rival Rafa Nadal survived a scare in windswept Doha on
Tuesday.
Federer, hoping to win a record 17th grand slam in Melbourne
later this month, thumped Russian Nikolay Davydenko 6-2 6-2 in
less than hour on a blustery evening.
Top seed Nadal, in contrast, battled back from a break down
in the deciding set against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber to
triumph 6-3 6-7 6-3 in two and a half hours. Third seed
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was also wayward in a 7-6 6-7 6-1 win over
Tunisian wildcard Malek Jaziri.
Federer said he was glad to get some night-time match
practice.
"It was a combination of me playing really well and Nikolay
not finding his range like we're used to seeing in the past,"
Federer told reporters. "This is obviously an important step to
get used to the conditions."
The 30-year-old Swiss has failed to win a grand slam title
since lifting the 2010 Australian Open trophy but his appetite
for tennis remains undimmed.
"If you don't have that (motivation), you will have many
losses due to a lack of interest," said Federer.
"Your mindset has to be right and there's a lot of sacrifice
during the year and throughout your career, but you get the
returns and you just have to remind yourself how lucky you are."
His longtime rival Nadal, who lost the Wimbledon and U.S.
Open finals as well as the world number one spot to Novak
Djokovic in 2011, said he was pleased with his performance in
Doha as he recovers from a shoulder injury and switches to a new
racket.
"The only moments I didn't play well were the beginning of
the second and after the tiebreak. For the rest, I think I
played a very solid match," Nadal said.
"My shoulder is fine. I felt something at the beginning of
practice, but later, after three, four minutes, when I got
warmed up, I feel the shoulder with perfect condition. The
shoulder needs days like today to get the power."
Nadal was in imperious form early on, sealing the first set
by ending a furious exchange at the net with a simple volley
winner.
The German appeared to be heading for his eighth successive
defeat to Nadal but stunned the 10-times grand slam winner by
racing into a 3-0 lead in the second set.
At 4-2 up, Kohlschreiber netted a backhand to give Nadal a
break back. The relentless power of Nadal's shots left
Kohlschreiber scrambling but he clung on to take the set into a
tiebreak, which the German won 7-2.
Kohlschreiber broke in the first game of the final set,
hammering a forehand winner down the line, but that stirred
Nadal from his slumber and the Spaniard broke back immediately
before surging into a 4-1 lead that he never looked like
relinquishing.
Tsonga traded tiebreaks with the bulky Jaziri in the opening
two sets of an error-riddled match.
The Frenchman then broke early in the final set and eased
home as his Tunisian opponent tired.
