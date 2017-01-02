HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Highlights from day 10 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
Jan 2 Defending champion Novak Djokovic made a sticky return to action before recovering from losing the opening four games to beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at the Qatar Open on Monday.
Djokovic, who was deposed as world number one by Andy Murray at the back end of last year and split with coach Boris Becker, eventually snapped into his usual rhythm to win 7-6(1) 6-3.
The Serbian will play either Florian Mayer of Germany or Argentine Horacio Zeballos in the second round.
Murray, who lost a first-round doubles match with Mariusz Fyrstenberg on Monday, plays Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.
The Scot won the title in 2008 and 2009. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 15-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 11-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 6-2 6-4
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni could barely contain her joy after reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday, 19 years after her only previous singles match win at Melbourne Park prior to her remarkable run.