DOHA Jan 3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga laboured to
a first-round victory at the Qatar Open on Tuesday, defeating
wildcard Malek Jaziri in three sets in blustery conditions.
The third-seeded Frenchman triumphed 7-6 6-7 6-1 after
struggling with his forehand on Doha's centre court.
"I played a lot last year to come back into the top 10, it
was really difficult for me," Tsonga said in a courtside
interview.
"I came into this tournament without very good preparation.
However, I'm here and hopefully I will play good tennis."
The first two sets went with serve as the players traded
tiebreaks before Tsonga, ranked six in the world, took a 3-1
lead in the final set, winning the next two games to love as he
wore down the bulky Jaziri.
Tsonga, 26, played a clever lob to earn two match points,
sealing victory after the Tunisian put a forehand into the net.
There was little between the players in the first two sets.
At 6-5 ahead in the first, Tsonga missed a straightforward
forehand to allow his opponent to pull level.
The subsequent tiebreak was riddled with errors, Jaziri
serving two double faults and Tsonga one. Tsonga recovered from
a mini-break down to clinch the set with a fierce serve that
Jaziri, 27, could only club into the net.
Jaziri, the world number 118, saved a break point in the
opening game of the second set, dashing to the net to dispatch a
whipped winner, and both players increasingly moved in from the
baseline, with Tsonga often struggling to return shots played
around his feet.
Yet neither player could find a break and the second set
concluded with another tiebreak.
Jaziri surged into a 4-1 lead, digging out a brilliant drop
shot volley as he charged into the net after Tsonga had given
away two points with unforced errors.
The 2008 Australian Open runner-up recovered to take the
score to 6-5, but a wide forehand allowed Jaziri to square the
match.
