By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, March 1
DUBAI, March 1 Andy Murray is relishing
the chance to avenge his Australian Open semi-final defeat to
world number one Novak Djokovic when the pair meet again in the
last four of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday.
Briton Murray, ranked fourth in the world, squandered six
match points before he defeated Tomas Berdych 6-3 7-5 in
Thursday's quarter-finals while Djokovic beat fellow Serb Janko
Tipsarevic 6-1 7-6.
Friday's match will be the 12th time Murray has faced
24-year-old Djokovic. The Serb boasts a 7-4 winning record and
he triumphed in their most recent meeting, a five-set epic in
Melbourne in January that lasted just under five hours.
"I would like to get the chance to play him again," Murray
told reporters before Djokovic's quarter-final match.
"I had a great match with him in Australia, and hopefully
can reverse the result tomorrow.
"Any time you get a win against the number one player in the
world it's important, because you don't get a chance to play
them that often."
Djokovic and Murray are part of a quartet of players who
dominate the men's game along with Swiss Roger Federer and
Spain's Rafael Nadal. The 24-year-old Briton is, though, very
much the junior partner in the group.
Murray has lost all three grand slam finals he has appeared
in, while Federer has 16 grand slam titles and Nadal 10.
Djokovic has five and will go into May's French Open
attempting to become the first men's player to hold all four
grand slam titles concurrently since Australia's Rod Laver in
1969, but the Serb is still not underestimating Murray's threat
on Friday.
"Every time you play, especially top four, it's a big
challenge for both of us, especially after that Australian
Open's thrilling match," Djokovic told reporters.
"He (Murray) is somebody established already at the top of
the men's game, somebody that is one of the biggest talents that
I have seen.
"He has an all-round game. He can play equally well in the
defence, in the offence. He has a great serve and is very solid
from both strokes on the baseline.
"So there is not much weaknesses. I think we have kind of
similar styles of the game.
"We've played many exciting matches over the last couple of
years and the first time we played we were 11 years old so we go
back a long time."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)