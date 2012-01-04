DOHA Jan 4 Top seed Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open with a routine 6-2 6-2 victory over qualifier Denis Gremelmayr on Wednesday.

The unfancied German had won a solitary game in their only previous meeting and fared little better in windy Doha, Nadal pounding his fellow left-hander from the outset.

"The conditions weren't easy, you try to move your legs at the last moment," the Spaniard said in a court-side interview.

"I didn't have a chance to practice a lot in the off-season, not as much as I would have liked. These matches are really important and the best practice I can have."

Nadal had been troubled by a shoulder injury for several weeks but there was little sign of this as Gremelmayr, ranked 189 in the world, was forced to save a break point in the opening game.

The German lost his next service game, a poor forehand into the net putting Nadal 2-1 ahead and a break up.

Nadal seemed determined to avoid another long match after taking more than two-and-a-half hours to defeat first-round opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber in three sets on Tuesday, with the schedule offering no rest days for the top seeds.

Serving at 1-3 down, Gremelmayr saved three break points in a game of seven deuces, but the 30-year-old then stabbed a forehand passing shot into the net to give Nadal a fourth opportunity.

The world number two took it with a thumping forehand that the despairing German could only shovel into the net for a double break and a 4-1 lead.

The second set was similar, Nadal breaking immediately as the 10-times Grand Slam winner showed no mercy to his beleaguered opponent and raced into a 4-0 lead before serving out the set. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Alan Baldwin)