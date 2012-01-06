DOHA Jan 6 Rafa Nadal was happy with his
overall preparations for the Australian Open despite suffering a
surprise defeat in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open on Friday.
Gael Monfils beat the top-seeded Spaniard 6-3 6-4 to set up
an all-French final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga following Roger
Federer's withdrawal due to a back injury.
"I go to Australia very happy about what I did here," Nadal
told a news conference. "I think I played a great tournament.
"I played more aggressively than usual, including today,
even if I know that's maybe not the right thing to do. I needed
to be a little bit more consistent today but I am doing the
things I have to do to compete against the best players in the
world."
Last year Nadal lost the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals to
Novak Djokovic and the world number one spot to the Serb,
prompting the 10-times grand slam winner to switch to a heavier
racket.
"We believe this racket can help to hit the ball longer on
the serve," said the world number two.
"I may not win in Australia but I have to keep working like
this and I'm going the right way to win in the future."
The first grand slam of the season starts on Jan. 16.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)