Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Qatar Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat 7-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-2 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 5-7 6-3 6-2 Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo (Spain) 6-1 6-2 2-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Gael Monfils (France) beat Mousa Shanan Zayed (Qatar) 6-0 6-3 Daniel Brands (Germany) beat 5-Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 6-4 Mohamed Safwat (Egypt) beat Jabor Al Mutawa (Qatar) 6-0 6-0 4-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-1 Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-1 2-6 6-4 Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat 8-Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-2 7-6(2)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.