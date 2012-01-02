Jan 2 Results from the Qatar Open men's singles first round matches in Doha on Monday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) *Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Igor Kunitsyn (Russia) 6-4 7-5 *6-Alex Bogomolov Jr. (U.S.) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 5-7 6-4 6-2 5-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-6(4) Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 7-5 6-2 Flavio Cipolla (Italy) beat Jabor Al Mutawa (Qatar) 6-0 6-0 8-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-2 6-3

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for tennis stories