Jan 2 Results from the Qatar Open men's singles
first round matches in Doha on Monday (prefix denotes seeding, *
new result)
*Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat Igor Kunitsyn (Russia) 6-4 7-5
*6-Alex Bogomolov Jr. (U.S.) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 5-7
6-4 6-2
5-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic)
6-4 7-6(4)
Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 7-5 6-2
Flavio Cipolla (Italy) beat Jabor Al Mutawa (Qatar) 6-0 6-0
8-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-2 6-3
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories