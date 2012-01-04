UPDATE 1-Tennis-Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Jan 4 Qatar Open men's singles second round results from Doha on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 4-Gael Monfils (France) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 7-5 4-6 7-5 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) 6-2 6-3 7-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Denis Gremelmayr (Germany) 6-2 6-2 3-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 7-6(8) 6-3 8-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-5 6-3 5-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Matthias Bachinger (Germany) 7-6(6) 6-1 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
