DOHA Jan 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga set up a
potential semi-final against Roger Federer after an untroubled
6-2 6-1 win over Spanish left-hander Albert Ramos in the Qatar
Open on Thursday.
World number three Federer is seeking a 20th straight
victory in his quarter-final against Andreas Seppi.
"It's difficult to play against him (Federer)," the
Frenchman said in a court-side interview. "I have to be perfect
and play my best tennis but I know I can do it."
Tsonga started strongly against Ramos, breaking the
23-year-old in the opening game.
Ramos hugged the baseline, but Tsonga tempted him to the net
with a sliced dropshot the Spaniard could not counter, giving
the Frenchman a break chance.
Ramos saved this and another as Tsonga shanked a backhand
passing shot into the net, but the world number six broke at the
third attempt following a Ramos error.
Tsonga then held to serve to love in his first two service
games, taking a 3-1 lead.
Following his second-round win on Wednesday, Tsonga said he
was trying to come to the net more. However, this tactic was in
little evidence in the opening stages of Thursday's encounter
and his first notable foray forward ending in failure as he
scuffed his shot into the net.
Ramos, ranked a career-high 66th in the world, seemed to
overcome his early service loss, but Tsonga then upped the
tempo, hitting a series of bruising ground strokes the Spaniard
could only parry as Tsonga eventually put away a forehand winner
deep to the right of his opponent and for another break point.
The Spaniard then came to the net, hitting a short stop
volley which a groaning Tsonga dispatched cross court for a
second break and a 5-2 lead.
Tsonga surged 40-0 ahead for three set points. He blew the
first, racing to the net to hit a forehand volley that went
long, but won it at the second attempt with a blistering serve
Ramos could not return.
With the first set in the bag, Tsonga was more expansive,
advancing to the net to hit a range of backhand, forehand and
smash winners.
Under pressure Ramos made further mistakes. A long backhand
put him a break point down, an error he compounded when he
missed an easy put-away at the net to give Tsonga the game and a
2-1 lead in the second set.
Tsonga survived a scare in the next game, saving three break
points and then wrapped up the game swiftly as Ramos faded.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)