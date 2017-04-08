Tennis-Den Bosch Open men's singles round 2 results
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1
April 8 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinal matches on Saturday Quarterfinal 7-Belgium lead Italy 2- 1 Australia lead U.S. 2- 1 6-France lead 3-Britain 3- 0 8-Serbia lead Spain 3- 0
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-4 6-1
June 15 World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 4-Lucas Pouille (France) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(8) Tommy Haas (Germany) beat 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(3) 5-7 7-6(6) 6-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 7-6(1) 6-2