DUBAI, Feb 27 Being the younger brother of
world number one Novak Djokovic has plenty of advantages but
world number 869 Marko is finding that the surname is not always
one of them as it seems to make opponents raise their game.
The 20-year-old Serb was playing in the Dubai Championships
where his all-conquering brother is defending champion and
despite a strong start against Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev, he
succumbed 6-3 6-2 in the first round on Monday.
His association with five-times grand slam champion Novak
has opened doors for the younger Djokovic, for instance in terms
of coaching, but in matches the name can work against him.
"They're trying more. I played qualifiers and futures and
was coming back from the injury, and it was really tough. I had
to fight for every point," Marko, who injured his wrist at the
start of 2011 and did not play for 10 months, told reporters.
"So this is the big difference when they play against me and
then when I see them playing against somebody else."
Novak, who by Marko's age was already number three in the
world and had the 2008 Australian Open title under his belt,
said it was hard for his brother to live up to the comparisons.
"He has to face this pressure in a way for having the
Djokovic surname. All over the world where he plays tennis, I
guess he has to face this pressure that is not necessary for him
at this age," the 24-year-old said.
"It's his burden, and he's very committed. He wants to
succeed in tennis. But everybody obviously has a different path.
We have a younger brother who is 16 years old who is coming up,
so hopefully they can become world class players."
MENTAL BATTLE
Novak, who watched his brother's match courtside before
winning his own first-round encounter against Germany's
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-4 6-2, said Marko faced a mental battle
more than anything if he wanted to succeed.
"I think as soon as he manages to control his thoughts and
focus on his own career, I think he's going to be good," he
said. "He has potential obviously, and it's in the blood."
Marko made his tour debut in 2008 but has since played only
a handful of matches at the highest level. His highest tour
ranking of 628 was achieved in November 2010.
Despite the downsides to sharing the Djokovic name, there
are also many helpful aspects for the youngster.
"A brother like that is a privilege," he said. "He's helping
me a lot. He knows a lot about tennis, and he's trying to push
me to go more and more, to improve, to not make mistakes that he
made in that stage of his life.
"There have been a lot of positive and negative things being
his brother. It's a lot positive. Financially I have all the
needs and I can get all the coaches and all the practice.
"But negative things, there is a lot of pressure. Everybody
expects, which is really tough to achieve. But I'm trying. I'm
doing my best."
