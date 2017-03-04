Golf-Blazing birdie run puts Hadwin in U.S. Open hunt
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Canada's Adam Hadwin tied a U.S. Open record by firing six consecutive birdies on Thursday to roar up the leaderboard and into contention for a first major.
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
Murray, who had won 12 of his past 13 matches against the Spaniard, started slowly and was broken in the first game before breaking back in what was a nervous start by both players.
The heavy-hitting Verdasco cracked a series of powerful winners to break an uncomfortable-looking Murray again in the third game and consolidated to hold for a 3-1 lead.
Despite a shaky serving performance, Murray, helped by a string of Verdasco errors, reeled off five successive games to take the first set 6-3.
Murray continued in the same vein in the second set and slowly began to dictate from the baseline on the back of an improved serve to open up a 3-1 lead which he did not relinquish.
The three-times grand slam winner, who cut a frustrated figure throughout an uncharacteristically sloppy performance, sealed victory with a powerful serve to claim his 45th career title.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 Inspired by watching Rickie Fowler on TV tear up rain-softened Erin Hills in Thursday's morning wave, England's Paul Casey went out and fired an opening round six-under 66 to trail the American by one.
SYDNEY, June 16 Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.