DUBAI Feb 27 World number one Novak
Djokovic's first competitive outing since last month's epic
Australian Open final was a much more routine affair as he began
the defence of his Dubai Championships title with a 6-4 6-2
victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe on Monday.
The last time Djokovic played he thumped his chest with
delight then trudged wearily off court following his five-hour
53 minute duel against Rafa Nadal, the longest grand slam final
ever played.
On a calmer day in Dubai that began with Djokovic in the
crowd as a spectator watching his 20-year-old brother Marko lose
to Kazakh Andrey Golubev, the Serb returned to his more clinical
ways against German world number 72 Stebe.
Fans waving "Glad you're back Novak" signs were not left
disappointed as the five-times grand slam champion, chasing a
fourth successive Dubai title, showed flashes of the form that
has taken him to the summit of the men's game.
"I'm happy with the first match after four weeks
definitely," Djokovic told reporters.
"It's really nice stepping out on the court and seeing a
full stadium and having a lot of support. I'm very flattered."
The Serb, who chalked up a 70-6 win-loss record in 2011,
refused to get carried away by all the hype surrounding him and
a possible calendar grand slam plus Olympic gold in 2012.
"I'm not really comparing 2012 with 2011. I'm not comparing
any year with another year," he said.
"The last year was amazing, definitely (the) best year of my
career. If you ask me if I can repeat it, I don't know. It's
going to be very, very hard obviously."
Some of Djokovic's most likely challengers this year are in
action on Tuesday with last-year's runner-up Roger Federer,
third-seeded Andy Murray, fourth seed Jo Wilfried-Tsonga and
fifth seed Tomas Berdych on court for places in round two.
Already through is American eighth seed Mardy Fish, who
dispatched German Andreas Beck 6-1 6-1 in less than an hour.
