DUBAI, March 2 Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to 18 matches to claim a fourth Dubai Championships in five years on Saturday, underlining his status as the world's best player after beating Tomas Berdych 7-5 6-3 in the final.

The Serb was ruthless in coming back from a break down in the first set, converting two break points out of three, while Berdych only managed to make one of his four count.

In the second, Djokovic only needed one chance to make the break he needed to go 5-3 up and then serve out the match, a flat forehand into the corner sealing the title.

The 25-year-old is unbeaten since October, did not drop a set in Dubai and he has now won all 13 matches against top 10 opponents since Andy Murray defeated him in last year's U.S. Open final.

In that time, he has added the ATP World Tour Finals crown and a third straight Australian Open crown. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)