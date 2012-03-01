(Adds Murray quotes)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 1 World number four Andy
Murray wasted six match points and overcame a knee injury to
beat Tomas Berdych 6-3 7-5 in the Dubai Tennis Championships
quarter-finals on Thursday.
"I had a problem with it (the knee) since Brisbane and it's
come and gone," Murray told reporters after a match played in
searing desert heat.
"It was a bit sore right before the tournament. I didn't
feel it at all in the first couple of matches, and then right at
the beginning of the second set I felt it.
"It's not something that stops me sort of running around. I
want to try and get rid of it, because there are a lot of the
big events coming up."
Seven of the world's top 10 players made the Dubai
quarter-finals and Murray went into his match hoping to improve
on a 3-1 losing record against the 26-year-old Czech Berdych.
Murray appeared to be cruising at one set up and 2-0 ahead in
the second, but he double-faulted to gift Berdych a break back
for 2-2.
Murray's movement was increasingly laboured but his reply was
immediate, breaking again, only for Berdych to do the same and
level at 3-3.
The Czech was on top and looked as though he could square the
match, but Murray dug in and broke once more, playing a forehand
cross-court shot from wide of the tramlines that Berdych had no
reply to for a 6-5 lead.
Murray, 24, wasted six match points on serve. The first three
were backhands into the net and a fourth an errant forehand
drive but he eventually triumphed when Berdych put a forehand
long.
"In my whole career on the tour, I think I've only lost one
match where I served for it, two maximum," said Murray.
"I played three great serves to bring it to 40-love and then
missed a few first serves in a row and he went for some big
shots," he added.
"Once you're back at deuce you're thinking, God, I've just
blown three match points. So you kind of just want to try get
through it if you can. I went too defensive. I went too far
behind the baseline and was letting him dictate points.
"I thought tactically I did well for a set and a half."
Murray's solitary defeat in 2012 came in a five-set epic
against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals and he
will meet the Serb in the last-four in Dubai should the world
number one overcome compatriot Janko Tipsarevic later on
Thursday.
