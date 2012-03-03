* Federer lifts 72nd tour title
* Swiss changes tactics to win
* Murray struggles with serve
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 3 Roger Federer swatted aside
Andy Murray 7-5 6-4 to win the Dubai Championships on Saturday,
the Swiss maestro's 72nd tour title, as he abandoned the
baseline to dominate from the net.
The 16-times grand slam winner may no longer be favourite
for the top prizes but few can match his longevity or dedication
on the gruelling men's tour and the 30-year-old claimed his
fifth Dubai title without dropping a set all week.
Third-seeded Murray went into Saturday's final with an 8-6
winning record against number two seed Federer, although the
Swiss has won both of their grand slam encounters.
The Briton too often comes up short in the big matches
against the sport's elite despite his world number four ranking,
one place behind the Swiss.
Murray, 24, did beat world number one Novak Djokovic on
Friday to reach the final and gain revenge for his semi-final
defeat by the Serb in January's Australian Open.
But he was strangely lacklustre against Federer and
struggled to get his service going with his first serve
percentage dipping from a modest 58 in his opening four service
games to a lamentable 38 over the next five.
TACTICAL SWITCH
Federer, in response, switched tactics to no longer hug the
baseline and instead prowled the net at every opportunity on
both his and Murray's serve.
He broke the Briton at 5-5 in the first set and again early
in the second to take a seemingly decisive 3-1 lead but the
Briton produced two brilliant lobs to square the set at 3-3.
Federer remained unfazed by his opponent's fightback and
attacked Murray's second serve to force the Briton to net a
backhand for a decisive 5-4 lead.
Serving for the match, Federer hit a series of stinging
forehands into the left side of the court to earn match point
and sealed victory with a blistering winner past a subdued
Murray.
At 3-2 down in the first set, Federer had netted a backhand
to give Murray two break points but the Swiss had won 58
successive service games going into the final and he was
nerveless, forcing Murray into a long backhand and then a
scuffed forehand into the net to eventually hold.
At 5-5, the Briton hit a double fault as Federer went 0-40
up for three break points, his first of the match. Murray saved
all three, the best when he came to the net to play a backhand
volley winner past a flat-footed Federer.
But the Swiss was not to be denied, pounding a fierce
forehand to Murray at the net that the Briton got his racket on
but could not control to take a 6-5 lead, Federer clinching the
opening set as Murray hit a backhand wide.
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken
Ferris)