* Murray gets revenge for Australian Open defeat
* Briton now plays Federer or Del Potro in Saturday's final
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 2 Andy Murray beat world
number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 7-5 in the semi-finals of the
Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, the duo's first meeting
since the Serb triumphed in a five-set epic at January's
Australian Open.
Djokovic started strongly, holding his opening two service
games to love but from 2-2 a pumped-up Murray then won seven
games in a row to claim the first set and go 3-0 up in the
second on a balmy evening in Dubai.
Murray served for the match at 5-3 and nerves got the better
of the world number four, double-faulting as Djokovic, 24,
earned two break points.
A netted backhand from the Briton then enabled Djokovic to
pull it back to 5-4 and the set appeared to be heading for a
tiebreak. However, Murray roused himself to break again and seal
victory after the Serb clubbed a forehand into the net.
Murray, 24, will now play the winner of Friday's other
semi-final between 16-times grand slam winner Roger Federer and
Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro.
Only four points were dropped in the opening five service
games, all by Murray, with the Serb seemingly assured as he
sought to extend a 7-4 winning record against the Briton.
After appearing impregnable, Djokovic then made three errors
in successive points while on serve, two from backhands that
went wide and one forehand slugged into the net to give Murray a
first break point.
Both players were cautious, scared of making an error on the
match's first big point, with Murray in particular seeking to
take the pace out of the rally with some sliced backhands.
Djokovic eventually lost patience and a wild forehand gave
Murray the first break and a 4-2 lead.
Djokovic, seeking a fourth straight Dubai title, rallied and
went 15-40 up in the next game but Murray saved both break
points, the first at the net with a backhand drop shot and the
second with a fierce drive to Djokovic's feet.
He eventually held for 5-2 and it was to get better for the
Briton, Djokovic making more errors to slump to 0-40 down for
three set points to Murray.
The three-times grand slam finalist took the second, a short
Djokovic shot inviting Murray forward to send a backhand winner
into the left corner for the first set.
Murray broke for a third time to go 2-0 ahead in the second
set as Djokovic's errors racked up.
Facing two break points, Djokovic seemed in control of the
first by working Murray from side to side as both players hugged
the baseline, but the Serb snubbed the chance of a smash winner
from deep court and eventually played a forehand long.
The set then went with serve to leave Murray with ball in
hand for the match, but five-times grand slam winner Djokovic
broke for the first time after forcing two successive errors
from his opponent and squared for 5-5.
Yet Murray, who a day earlier said he had only ever lost
once or twice after serving for the match, came again for his
first victory over the Serb since 2009 - excluding a Djokovic
retirement in Cincinnati last year.
